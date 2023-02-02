MARION — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team won its fourth straight game when the Sabers overcome Marion, 45-38, on the road Thursday night in the Western Michigan D League.
The Sabers (13-3, 9-2 WMD) led at each quarter break, starting with a 9-7 edge after the first quarter. Manistee Catholic then outscored the Eagles (11-4, 8-3 WMD), 18-13, in the second for a 27-20 advantage at the half.
Scoring was equally close in the third quarter, but the Sabers kept the edge on the Eagles with a 9-5 scoring advantage and headed into the fourth period with a 36-25 edge. The Sabers outscored the Eagles, 13-9 in the final eight minutes.
Kaytlyn Johnson led the Sabers with 17 points. She was followed by Grace Kidd with nine, while Elizabeth Logan contributed eight and Leah Stickney seven.
Stickney and Kidd had six rebounds apiece. Stickney and Ashley VanAelst each had seven steals. Stickney dished out four assists, while Kidd and VanAelst had two apiece.
The Sabers are scheduled to travel to Bear Lake on Tuesday night.