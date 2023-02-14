WALKERVILLE — Visiting Manistee Catholic ran its winning streak to seven straight Tuesday night with a 52-27 crushing of Walkerville in Western Michigan D League girls basketball action.
The Sabers (16-3, 12-2 WMD) started fast, outsoring the Wildcats (3-16, 1-13 WMD), 17-9, in the first quarter and enjoyed a 10-5 edge in the second to finish the first half with a 27-14 lead.
After duplicating the first quarter with a 17-9 advantage in the third, the Sabers rolled into the fourth period holding a 44-23 cushion. The Sabers had an 8-4 edge in the final eight minutes.
Kaylyn Johnson poured in 18 points to lead all scorers in the game for the Sabers. Ashley VanAelst contributed eight, Brenna Johnson seven and Grace Kidd six.
Leah Stickney and VanAelst grabbed eight rebounds apiece for the Sabers, while Regan Leiffers had seven boards. Stickney added four assists and four steals.
Kidd dished out three assists had picked off six steals. VanAelst had two assists and four steals. The Sabers had 21 steals as a team and 19 turnovers.
The Sabers are on the road again Thursday night when they travel to Mason County Eastern for another WMD contest.