MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team suffered a 62-39 Western Michigan D League defeat at the hands of another league frontrunner, Manistee Catholic, Friday in Manistee.

The Cardinals (6-4, 6-3 WMD) needed a victory to stay in the conference title hunt. Meanwhile, the victory for the Sabers (8-2, 8-1 WMD) allowed them to keep the pressure on league-leading Pentwater.

"It was a good win. We knew coming in that they were a good team," Sabers' head coach Mike Feliczak said. "It was a game we had to win if we were going to stay in contention for the league title, and we finally put together a few good quarters and played real well."

