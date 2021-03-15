MANISTEE — After trailing by seven at the end of the first quarter, Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team outscored Brethren the rest of the way and pulled out a 30-29 Western Michigan D League victory in Manistee Monday night.
The Sabers (5-6) rebounded from an 11-4 deficit after the first eight minutes, outscoring the Bobcats, 9-6, in the second to close the gap to four, 17-13, at the half.
Outscoring the Bobcats, 10-6, in the third quarter pulled the Sabers into a 23-23 tie and then the Sabers prevailed with a 7-6 edge in the fourth.
"We grew up a little bit tonight," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "We weathered the storm. Our turnovers were less. They did good looking for each other at the end.
"A lot of things to work on. We see some good things out of what we're doing. The girls are getting more mature, and we're happy with that. We just have to concentrate a little bit harder under that rim."
Kaylyn Johnson was the Sabers leading scorer with 12 points while Leah Stickney added seven. Ashley VanAelst contributed five.
Johnson had 14 rebounds and eight steals along with two assists. Stickney picked off four steals and grabbed five boards. Grace Kidd dished out three assists. VanAelst had three assists, five steals and four rebounds.