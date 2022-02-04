MESICK — In a battle between the top two teams in the Western Michigan D League, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team struggled for the first time since its long layoff and suffered a 31-21 loss to Mesick on the road Thursday night.
The Sabers (6-2, 5-1 WMD) expected to have this kind of performance immediately after returning to the basketball floor after three weeks off after a COVID-19 outbreak, and then had weather interfere as well.
"Nothing was in sync," Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. "We go 8 of 20 from the free throw line, and lose by 10. We only shot the ball 34 times for a blazing 17 percent, so it's going to be tough to win a game.
"We'll get something positive out of it, but we knew it was coming somewhere down the line. Like I told the kids, you want it now, you don't want it at the end of the month."
Mesick (11-2, 9-2 WMD) spiced up the league race with the win, as the Bulldogs drew one game closer to the league leading Sabers. The Bulldogs haven't won a league title since 2002.
The Sabers did not have a girl score in double figures. Kaylyn Johnson led the way with eight points, and she was a force underneath with 11 rebounds. Leah Stickney added three points, but had seven rebounds and Taryn Kempf had five. Ashley VanAelst scored three points.
Offense was at a premium all night, with the Sabers managing a 4-3 lead after a low scoring first quarter. Mesick then outscored Catholic, 10-7, in the second and took a 13-11 edge into the half.
Scoring picked up in the third quarter, but it was the Bulldogs with the high end, 18-10. Neither team scored a point in the fourth period.