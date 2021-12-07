ONEKAMA — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team survived a late rally by Onekama and hung on for a tight 47-45 win in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night in Onekama.
The Sabers (1-0) trailed, 18-17, at the half before opening up an eight or nine-point lead in the second half, and then had to hold off the Portagers, who made a pair of 3-point buckets to make it close at the end.
"A win is a win," Sabers head boys basketball coach Nick Fortier said. "Luke Niedzielski had a really good game running the point for us. He had five points, four assists and six rebounds.
"The first quarter was a little shaky, just to get the nerves out. But, I thought the kids really composed themselves well going into the second half. They ran the offense, made really good passes and made very few mistakes."
Kyle McLinden led the Sabers in scoring with 14 points, including a 4-for-4 performance at the free throw line. He also hauled down 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Rykar Capling contributed 10 points, while Lee Pizana scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tyler Hallead also tallied nine points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Onekama was led by Caden Bradford with 20 points, while Adam Domres scored 11.
The Sabers are on the road again Thursday night for their Western Michigan D League opener at Brethren.