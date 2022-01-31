MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Monday night when it tangled with Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s which has been scoring more than 60 points a game.
While the Sabers (2-6) were able to hang with the Eagles for one quarter, their struggles on offense soon found them falling back very quickly and they finished with a 63-20 non-conference defeat at home. The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak.
“I thought we played pretty well against them for a quarter and a half, and then tailed off the second half of the second quarter,” Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said.
“The second half we played better defense. We’re just struggling on the offensive end. Turnovers are killing us. We just have to get better.”
Ryker Capling shot the Sabers into an early 4-3 lead with a short turnaround jumper, but the Eagles (8-2) went on an 8-0 run, including a 3-point basket, to leap into an 11-4 lead.
Manistee Catholic hit a short 4-0 spurt of their own on a jumper by Lee Pizana and an inside move for two from Kyle McLinden to inch back to within three points, 11-8, midway through the first period. The Sabers trailed, 13-8, at the buzzer.
But that was as close as it would be, as the Eagles went on a 7-0 run at the onset of the second quarter and mounted a 25-8 cushion. It grew to 33-12 at the half and 56-25 after three.
“Under pressure shots is what’s killing us,” said Fortier. “They’re just not falling for us. We just have to find a way to improve. We’re in a slump right now.
“We just need more patience on offense. I thought we played pretty good defense. We were just trying to slow them down, and not play to their speed.”
Pizana finished with six points to lead the Sabers. Capling added five while McLinden had four.
Dylan Baronowski and Shawn Bramer scored 21 points apiece for the Eagles.
The Sabers are next scheduled to play at Brethren on Wednesday.