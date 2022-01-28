BIG RAPIDS — Considering a long layoff because of COVID-19 concerns, snowfall and winter break, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team played a pretty solid game in a 63-56 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads in the Western Michigan D League on the road Thursday night.
The Sabers (4-1, 4-0 WMD) canceled several games in a three-week stretch, and weren't able to practice that much before returning to the court. Manistee Catholic last played a game since Dec. 15.
The Sabers jumped out to a 12-point lead, 19-7, after the layoff. The Sabers bolstered the advantage to an 18-point margin, 35-17, at the half with a 16-10 second quarter.
Manistee Catholic showed little rust, and committed just four turnovers in the first half.
"We're not full strength yet," Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. "We took some (junior varsity players) because we have some varsity kids out. They'll be back next week.
"For us, three kids were in double figures, so it was kind of nice. We put up more shots, and that's what we've been talking about. We wanted some of those younger kids to play."
Crossroads outscored the Sabers in the second half, 39-28, but the Sabers built enough of a cushion in the first half to hold off the Cougars.
The Cougars had a 13-7 edge in the third period, but the Sabers maintained a 12-point lead, 42-30, entering the fourth quarter. Crossroads outscored Manistee Catholic, 26-21, in the final eight minutes.
Brenna Johnson fired in 22 points to lead three Sabers in double figures. She was followed by Grace Kidd who had 19, including one 3-point bucket, and Emily Miller added 12. Leah Stickney scored six, and Elizabeth Logan four.
Stickney hauled down eight rebounds and picked off five steals, while Miller snared six rebounds. Kidd dished out five assists and had one steal. Logan had two assists.
The Sabers play Saturday at Pentwater.