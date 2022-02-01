MANISTEE — When the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads last Thursday, it marked a milestone for Sabers coach Todd Erickson.
It was his 400th victory as the Sabers varsity coach, a position he began in the middle of the 1992 season when the coach at the time stepped down suddenly with the team floundering. Erickson was coaching the junior varsity.
“Gary Clifton, who was the athletic director then, called me in and asked if I’d want to take it over the rest of the year,” said Erickson, a 1976 graduate of Manistee High who was the junior varsity coach. “I said ‘Yeah!.’ Clifton said he’d try to come up with a junior varsity coach.
“I said, ‘No, that isn’t the deal. The deal is I keep my junior varsity team, too.’ He said ‘How are you going to run both?’ I said, ‘I’ll run both. I’m not giving up a 9-0 JV team. I’m not walking out on those kids. I got them where they’re at, I’m going to keep them.’”
Now, 39 years later, Erickson is still directing the Sabers varsity program and doesn’t see an end in sight at this point. He did step away from Manistee Catholic to coach the Manistee varsity for three years (2013-15), and enjoyed great success there as well.
Erickson led the Chippewas to a perfect regular season, a district championship and a 22-1 record in 2013-14, and a 23-2 record in 2014-15 with district and regional titles. He finished 45-3 as the Chippewas coach before stepping down for health reasons.
Following surgery to remove two vertebrae removed from his neck, Erickson soon got the itch to return to coaching and returned to the Sabers’ bench in 2016-17.
Big Rapids Crossroads was the 615th game Erickson has coached on the varsity level. When you count all the junior high and junior varsity games he’s coached the number is nearly incalculable.
“I didn’t know how many (games) total,” said Erickson with a chuckle. “My wife (Jan) keeps track of all that. The time really flew by. It’s been fun.
“The kids is what I enjoy most, interacting with them and see how they develop from the start to when they are seniors. We’ve done a lot with the size school we have.
“We’ve had some lean years with not a lot of kids. To do it (reach 400 wins) with the amount of kids we had in the high school over all these years is really a pretty big honor.
“But, we had good, dedicated kids. We still have some good kids, it’s just a different time.”
Under his watch, the Sabers have won three regional championships, one Final Four appearance in 1999 (when they lost to Portland St. Patrick, 54-30) as well as 12 district titles. The Sabers used to host an All-Catholic Invitational tournament, and won the championship in 1998.
Hosting the trophy on their home floor was a moment those girls won’t ever forget.
“Yeah, that was big back then,” Erickson noted. “We had (Mount Pleasant) Sacred Heart, Battle Creek St. Phillip, St. Joseph Catholic Central.
“Everybody was a big winner that year. That was a big win for us. They were all good teams.”
It was a tough road for Erickson, driving truck and making deliveries for United Parcel Service based in Ludington, and still getting to practices and games.
But, he says he was a fortunate in having co-workers who would make some stops for him so he could leave early. He’d pay them back in the summer, working a little later when they would want to get out early.
What has driven him to keep going all these years?
“You enjoy watching the kids,” Erickson said. “You’re not just teaching basketball, you’re trying to teach them some life lessons and how the real world is whenever you can, to keep positive and keep doing the right things, and not just on the basketball floor.
“I look forward to it. You’re only out of it (basketball) from March to June, then back in the gym somewhere through the summer. I still enjoy it.
“We enjoy each other’s company. (Assistants) Scott (Schmeling) and Phil (Johnson), and I get together after every game pretty near, and talk about the game while it’s fresh. We have no problem doing that. We just go over something for a half hour.
“Jan (his wife) likes it, too. She still enjoys going to games. She still does a lot of the stat work. Even the away games. She still goes to those.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people through basketball, that’s the other thing. A lot of nice people I probably would not have met otherwise.”
Erickson coached his two daughters, Katie and Kelly, both of whom are ... guess what? ... into coaching. Kelly is an assistant at Traverse City St. Francis and Katie at St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic.
Like father, like daughters.
The Sabers have recorded two perfect regular seasons under Erickson, in 2011 when they finished 23-1 with a loss to Central Lake in the regional final, and then again in 2013 before losing to Sparta in the regional to go 22-1.
Erickson’s individual honors include Associated Press Class D Coach of the Year in 2011, Class B Coach of the Year Honorable Mention in 2013-14, Class B Coach of the Year in 2014-15 (while he was coaching Manistee) and Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Coach of the Year in 1999.
Two players he coached went on to play four years in college, Nicole Miehlke (an All-American at Aquinas) and Ashley Bauman (Hope College).
Erickson also coached four 1,000-point scorers, including all-time leading scorer Bauman who finished with 1,455 in her high school career. Ashley and April Bradford and Haley Doyle also scored 1,000 points.
But, Erickson admits the time may be approaching when he steps away. He has a granddaughter, and he’d like to watch her play. His grandson is in the first grade, and learning the game.
“I’m not going to be coaching for 50 years, I can tell you that,” Erickson said.