MANISTEE — Manistee’s boys basketball team trailed Onekama by only eight points at the half, but then faded in the third quarter as the Portagers pulled away for a 54-39 non-conference win at Manistee Tuesday night.
The Chippewas (2-18) go into next week’s MHSAA Division 2 district tournament game in Cadillac with a 10-game losing streak, while the Portagers (10-9) close out the regular season with a home game against Leland on Thursday.
