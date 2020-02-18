KINGSLEY — Manistee cut a 15-point deficit in the second quarter down to seven at the start of the third, but Kingsley shook that off and pulled away for a 66-42 non-conference win Monday night in Kingsley.
It was the sixth straight loss for the Chippewas (2-14), who struggled to break the Kingsley (7-8) press all night and claimed just 11 offensive rebounds to cut down their opportunities for second chance baskets. The Stags won their fourth straight game.
