FRANKFORT — It hasn’t been a very good start for the Manistee girls’ basketball team, as it lost for the second consecutive game, 53-44, at Frankfort on Friday night.
The Chippewas had two bad quarters against the Panthers, the first and the third, which betrayed an otherwise solid performance that could just as easily resulted in a victory.
“I was a little disappointed in the poise we showed at times tonight,” Chippewas’ head coach Kenn Kott said. “It was good and bad.
“They put pressure defense on us, and we really struggled in the first half. It took us a long time before we adjusted to it. I don’t know if we ever did adjust to it, but we hung in there all the way through it even though we were out of sync and not clicking on all cylinders. We still ended up making a game of it near the end.”
Manistee found itself trailing, 9-4, at the end of the first quarter. It was outscored just 14-13 in the second stanza, making it a 23-17 score at the half.
Frankfort outscored the Chippewas, 12-8, in the third period and extended its lead to 10 points, 35-25, going into the final eight minutes.
The Chippewas got it down to six and had possession with a wide open 3-point shot with a minute and a half left in regulation. But, the shot didn’t fall. Each team scored 19 points in the fourth period.
Calli Ronning paced the Chippewas (0-2) in scoring with 13 points, while Ashtyn Janis tossed in nine, Jayna Edmondson contributed five, Lacey Zimmerman and Abby Robinson each added four, Libby McCarthy and Breanna Whitmer scored three apiece, Brooke Jankwietz had two points and Alyssa Jackoviak made a free throw.
Ronning hauled down 11 rebounds to lead the Chippewas, and Zimmerman dished out three assists.
Manistee is scheduled to play at Traverse City West on Tuesday night.