NORTH MUSKEGON — After six straight losses, Manistee's girls basketball team was almost getting desperate to pick up its first win of the season.
The Chippewas (1-6) snapped their six-game losing streak Tuesday night when they galloped away from a one-point halftime deficit for a convincing 41-21 non-conference win over North Muskegon on the road.
"We continued to struggle early, but this time we recovered and picked up the offensive pace in the second half," Manistee coach Kenn Kott said.
"Our problem all year has been slow starts, and we stumbled out of the gate again. I was proud of the girls resolve, and ability to bring it in the second half."
Manistee nosed ahead by just three points, 9-6, in a low scoring first quarter. The Chippewas saw that narrow lead shrink to just one point, 15-14, at the half as North Muskegon had a 6-5 edge n the second quarter.
The Chippewas dominated the second half, particularly on defense where they kept the Norsemen totally in check. Manistee had a 9-5 scoring advantage in the third period to stretch its lead to 24-20 before outscoring North Muskegon, 20-2, in the final eight minutes to pull away.
Libby McCarthy paced the Chippewas with 14 points, while Ashtyn Janis chipped in with seven.
Jena Francis was the Norsemen's leading scorer with five points. Molly Stewart and Georgia Skujins scored four points.