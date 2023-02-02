MANISTEE — Down by 14 with 5:26 left in the game, the Manistee girls basketball team made a furious run at visiting Whitehall but ran out of time and lost, 44-39, in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest Thursday night.

Whitehall (10-6, 3-5 WMC Lakes) started the game with a 5-0 run, forcing the Chippewas (7-9, 4-5 WMC Lakes) into turning the ball over on their first three possessions, which set the tone for the game.

“Just a repeat from the other night … we did the same thing on Tuesday,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “We’re starting to make a lot of passes that we should be, at this point in the season, smart enough to know we don’t want to make that pass because it isn’t there.

“It’s awful hard to even try to make a comeback on a team when you’re constantly giving them the ball. Again, it was a great flurry at the end. The clock runs out.

“We’ve got to start playing better basketball earlier in the game. We can’t keep waiting until the last minute and a half. Every team you play gives you a chance to win. The last two teams we played the last two nights definitely did that. But, we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”

After getting off to that slow start in the first quarter, the Chippewas charged back with a 6-0 run of their own to bolt into the lead, 6-5 with 2:57 left in the period But the Vikings regained the lead, 11-6 at the horn.

Libby McCarthy kicked off the second quarter with a 3-point bomb from out of the left corner to make it a two-point difference, 11-9.

But the Vikings answered with a 10-2 spurt to stretch their lead to 10 points, 21-11, with 2:12 to play before halftime. Manistee made another run, Allison Kelley putting in the last four points of the second quarter to narrow the margin to six, 23-17 at the break.

Jayna Edmondson buried a 3-point shot as Manistee stayed within six, 27-21, early in the third quarter. Whitehall led by eight, 36-28 going into the fourth.

Whitehall’s lead reached its peak at 42-28 at 5:26 of the fourth quarter before the Chippewas mounted a comeback, McCarthy hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 42-34 and Kate Somsel finished the scoring with a pair of free throws.

“Definitely, a win would help,” Kott said. “But, they’re holding their heads high because they know they’re capable. But, I think it’s getting to the point where they start thinking ‘Is it going to happen? Because we know we can, we’re just not doing it.’”

McCarthy drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Chippewas. Kelley and Edmondson scored six points apiece.

Lexi Daggett led the Vikings with nine points, Autumn Ferris added eight and Hailey Carnes, Lola Buckner and Lucy Zamojcin contributed seven apiece.

Manistee travels to Benzie Central for a non-conference game with the Huskies on Monday night.

MANISTEE (39)

Edmondson 2 0-0 6, McCarthy 5 1-2 14, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Somsel 0 2-2 2, Bialik 2 0-0 4, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Kelley 2 2-2 6, Jankwietz 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 5-8 39.

WHITEHALL (44)

Carnes 3 0-6 7, Buckner 2 1-4 7, Zamojcin 3 1-2 7, TenBrick 1 1-4 4, Dempsey 0 0-4 0, Ferris 3 2-2 8, Daggett 2 4-4 9, Sheperd 0 3-7 3. Totals: 14 12-33 44.

Manistee 6 11 11 11 — 39

Whitehall 11 12 13 8 — 44

3-point goals—Manistee (6) McCarthy 3, Edmondson 2, Zimmerman. Whitehall (4) Buckner 2, Carnes, Daggett. Total fouls—Manistee 25, Whitehall 13. Fouled out—Manistee: McCarthy, Kelley. Technical fouls: none.