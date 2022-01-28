MANISTEE — Manistee’s girls basketball team stayed with visiting Muskegon Catholic, even leading early, but then fell back and eventually lost, 66-52, in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Friday night.
The Chippewas (2-8, 1-3 Lakes 8) trailed, 4-1, in the first quarter before sophomore Libby McCarthy rattled home a 3-point shot to pull them into a 4-4 tie with the Crusaders.
A little later she hit another triple to give the Chippewas a 7-6 lead with 2:60 left in the opening stanza, and seconds later junior Abby Robinson drove down the lane for a layup that extended Manistee’s lead to 9-6. The Crusaders (5-5, 3-2 Lakes 8) hit a short burst at the end to take a 10-9 lead at the horn.
Manistee pulled into a 10-10 tie at the start of the second period on a free throw by McCarthy. But then the Crusaders bolted out to a 18-10 lead and pushed on to take a 35-15 lead at the half. It was 57-34 after three.
“We had a spurt there where things got out of hand, and when you’re coming from behind that much the rest of the game, it’s tough,” Chippewas head coach Kenn Kott said.
“I was happy with the girls. They kept fighting throughout the game, and eventually cut it a little closer. But, the deficit was too much to overcome.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half, which is why the lead became so big. We put them to the free throw line way too many times.”
Jayna Edmondson finished as Manistee’s leading scorer with 16 points, while McCarthy tossed in 13. Edmondson hit a late spurt from beyond the 3-point line and knocked down four triples. Lacey Zimmerman drilled a pair of 3-point shots for six points.
Kate Rauch and Audrey Mey each scored 15 points to lead the Crusades, while Erin LaVigne added 14 and Grace Staniforth contributed 10.
The Chippewas are next scheduled to host Traverse City Central on Wednesday.