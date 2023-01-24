MUSKEGON — Manistee's girls basketball team came close, but couldn't take it over the hump in dropping a narrow 44-40 West Michigan Lakes game to Oakridge on the road Tuesday night.

The Chippewas (6-7, 3-5, WMC Lakes) trailed Oakridge (10-3, 5-2 WMC Lakes) by only one, 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Eagles, 14-6 in the second to take a 20-13 lead at the half.

But the Eagles bounced back in the third quarter, earning a 16-3 advantage and enjoyed a 29-23 edge going into the fourth quarter. Manistee had a 17-14 edge in the final eight minutes.

"We made a good run in the fourth quarter after a terrible third quarter," said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. "But we ran out of time.

"I liked the way we kept coming back after falling behind many times, that showed a lot of character. But until we eliminate the slow quarters every ball game is going to be a dogfight."

Jayna Edmondson paced the Chippewas on offense with 11 points with two 3-pointers, while Abby Robinson contributed seven and Grace Whitmer and Allison Kelley added five apiece.

Kelley finished as the Chippewas' leading rebounder with 15 boards, Libby McCarthy dished out five assists and Kelley had five steals.

Lundquist hit for four 3-pointers and finished the game with 21 points to lead all scorers for the Eagles.

The Chippewas are next scheduled to visit Ludington for a conference clash with their arch rivals Friday night.

MANISTEE (40)

Edmondson 4 1-2 11, McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Whitmer 2 1-2 5, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Biliak 2 0-0 5, Robinson 3 1-4 5, Kelley 2 1-1 5, Jankwietz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-9 40.

OAKRIDGE (44)

Whipple 1 0-0 2, Lane 0 1-5 1, Romero-Serrano 0 1-3 1, Blackhorn 2 2-3 6, Guenthardt 2 1-1 6, Lundquist 8 1-3 21, Jozsa 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 6-15 44.

Manistee;6;14;3;17;—;40

Oakridge;7;6;16;14;—;44

3-point goals—Manistee (4): Edmondson 2, McCarthy, Bialik, Oakridge (6): Lundquist 4, Guenthardt, Jozsa. Total fouls—Manistee 16, Oakridge 12. Fouled out—Manistee, McCarthy. Technical fouls—none.