HOLTON — Jayna Edmondson scored 21 points to lead Manistee's girls basketball team in a 67-43 non-conference win over Holton in Holton Tuesday night.
Libby McCarthy and Mariah Biliak each had 12 points for the Chippewas (9-10). Allison Kelley had nine rebounds, Lacey Zimmerman contributed five steals and four assists.
The Chippewas broke away from an 8-8 first quarter tie with a 17-14 scoring advantage in the second quarter to move in front, 25-22, at the half.
Manistee had a big third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils, 20-7, and raced into the fourth quarter with a 45-29 lead.
The Chippewas host Fremont in a West Michigan Lakes game Friday night.