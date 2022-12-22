MANISTEE — Although the score was tied twice in the first quarter, the Manistee girls basketball team led all the way in a 45-30 non-conference game with Shelby Thursday night in Manistee.

Shelby (4-2) came into the game with a three-game winning streak.

In her first start of the season, Brooke Jankwietz knocked down the first basket of the game, and the Chippewas would never trail the rest of the way. The score was tied 2-2 and 4-4 before Manistee took the lead for good when Jankwietz scored again to make it 6-4.

“Two in a row. That’s a nice feeling heading into break,” said Manistee head coach Kenn Kott. “Definitely going to work on a lot of things in the break time, but it’s a pretty merry Christmas when you’re feeling good after winning two games.

“We didn’t talk about it before the game, but the one thing I did notice was everybody brought their game tonight. They had to because we were without our leading scorer, Libby McCarthy (on vacation).

“So when you’re missing 18, 19 points a game, somebody has to make up for it, and boy they sure did. It was a team effort. Everybody gave extra effort out there, and made up for those points.”

It was Jankwietz early, scoring four points in the first quarter. Abby Robinson also contributed a pair of buckets to help the Chippewas (5-3) take a 15-12 lead after one.

Aubrey Klotz and Kendall Zaverl each hit a 3-point shot and Molli Schultz converted a free throw and a hoop for 3 in the first period as well for the Tigers.

Manistee tightened the screws more on defense in the second quarter, holding the Tigers to 7 points and scored 13 to push its lead to nine points, 28-19, at the half.

Jayna Edmondson nailed a triple and scored five points in the quarter for Manistee, while Allison Kelley added four to keep the Chippewas’ offense humming.

“We talked a little bit at halftime (about the defense),” Kott said. “Our defense was good, but not real solid, and of course we had way too many turnovers which was keeping them (the Tigers) in the ball game.

“We cut down on the turnovers in the second half, and I definitely think our defensive intensity picked up. That’s what made the difference. We turned it the other way around.”

It showed up on the scoreboard, as the Chippewas finished the third quarter with an 11-5 scoring advantage and saw their lead balloon to 15 points, 39-24, going into the fourth period.

The two teams scored six points apiece in the fourth period, with Edmondson doing all the scoring for the Chippewas. Zaverl knocked down a three and had four points for the Tigers.

Edmondson led the Chippewas with 16 points, Kelley followed with 10 while Jankwietz and Robinson scored six apiece.

Kelley had a big night on the boards with eight rebounds for the Chippewas and Robinson added six. Robinson keyed the defense with seven steals, while Lacey Zimmerman and Edmondson had four apiece. Zimmerman dished out five assists, Robinson three and Kate Somsel, Mariah Bialik and Edmondson two each.

Schultz led the Tigers (4-2) with nine points and four steals, while Biloxi Lee contributed seven points and nine rebounds.

Manistee is off now until Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, when the Chippewas travel to Ludington for a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game.

MANISTEE (45)

Edmondson 7 0-0 16, Somsel 2 1-1 5, Robinson 3 0-1 6, Kelley 4 2-3 10, Gardner 1 0-0 2. Jankwietz 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 3-5 45.

SHELBY (30)

Schultz 1 7-8 9, Klotz 1 0-0 3, Zaverl 2 1-2 7, Lee 2 3-5 9, Gowell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 11-17 30.

Manistee;15;13;11;6;—;45

Shelby;12;7;5;6;—;30

3-point goals—Manistee (2): Edmondson 2. Shelby (3): Zaverl 2, Klotz. Total fouls—Manistee 18, Shelby 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.