MANISTEE — Getting off to a slow start put the Manistee girls basketball team in comeback mode, and the Chippewas were never able to catch up in dropping a 47-41 non-conference game to Reed City in Manistee Tuesday night.
The Chippewas (7-8) made it exciting at the end, cutting the deficit to just three points and had the ball, but the shots wouldn't fall and they had to foul the Coyotes in an effort to get the ball back.
"It was a great comeback effort," said Manistee head coach Kenn Kott. "The kids put a lot of effort into fighting back. We can learn from this game."
Reed City doubled up the Chippewas in the first quarter, finishing the period with a 16-8 lead. The Coyotes had a 9-8 edge in the second and took a 25-16 led into the half.
The Coyotes outscored the Chippewas, 10-9 in the third quarter and carried a 35-25 lead into the final eight minutes. Manistee had a 16-12 advantage in the fourth, but fell short.
Libby McCarthy had a double double with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Chippewas. Lace Zimmerman followed with six points and Allison Kelley five.
Manistee resumes play in the West Michigan Lakes hosting Whitehall on Thursday.