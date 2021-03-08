MANISTEE — A big third quarter enabled the Manistee girls basketball team to sprint away from visiting Holton for a 46-31 non-conference win Friday night in Manistee.
The Chippewas (2-7) got off to a good start, taking an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Holton rallied for a 13-9 advantage in the second quarter to cut Manistee's lead to just two points, 20-18 at the half.
Holton outscored the Chippewas, 10-8 in the third quarter to overtake them and tie the game, 28-28 going into the fourth quarter. Manistee outscored Holton, 18-3, in the final eight minutes.
Calli Ronning led the Chippewas, who snapped a three-game losing streak, with 10 points and nine rebounds. Libby McCarthy added nine, while Ashtyn Janis and Lyndsey Zimmerman had seven apiece. Zimmerman also grabbed six boards.
Janis and Zimmerman paced the defense with five steals apiece, and Ronning picked off four. Zimmerman and Logan Wayward each had two assists.