MANISTEE — Poor shooting betrayed a strong defensive performance by the Manistee girls basketball team in Monday night's non-conference game with Frankfort, and resulted in a 44-36 loss to the Panthers in Manistee.
The Chippewas (2-2) trailed at every quarter stop, 8-5, at the end of the first and 23-15 at the half after being outscored, 15-10, in the second period.
Frankfort managed to extend its lead to double figures at 13 points, 36-25, going into the fourth period with a 13-10 advantage in the third. The Panthers finished with a 10-8 edge in the last eight minutes.
Abby Robinson was the Chippewas' leading scorer with 10 points while Allison Kelley contributed eight, Libby McCarthy seven while Grace Whitmer and Brooke Jankwietz added four each.
"What it really boiled down to at the end was Frankfort's girls were making the big shots when they needed it, and we couldn't make them," Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said.
"Inside shots or outside shots, they just didn't fall for us tonight. You play a great defensive game, and hustle all night, but had a poor shooting night. We've played hard in every game so far."
Manistee hosts Orchard View on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game.