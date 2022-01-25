MANISTEE — One look at the stat sheet told a sad story for the Manistee girls basketball team Tuesday night. That, and the shooting chart.
Turnovers and cold shooting combined to put the Chippewas behind the 8-ball against a good Big Rapids team, and the Cardinals made them pay, pulling away for a 22-point, 58-36 non-conference win at Manistee.
But, despite the one-sided loss and their problems taking care of the basketball — and their inability to get their shots to fall — Manistee head coach Kenn Kott saw some bright spots in all the gloom.
"Well, believe it or not, I was actually pleased with the way we played in a lot of areas," Kott said after the game. "We did some of the things we've worked on, and tried to make happen.
"What we failed to do was finish getting the rebound. We gave them way too many second and third shots. You can't do that against a good team like Big Rapids. They're going to end up hitting those shots."
It was a close game… for awhile.
The Chippewas (2-6) trailed by only five points, 15-10, at the end of the first quarter, and then closed to within three, 17-14 on a 4-0 spurt early in the second quarter.
But those were the only points Manistee scored in the period, and the Cardinals (8-4) finished the half on a 9-0 run to build a 13-point lead, 27-14, at the intermission. It was 39-22 after three.
"Sometimes they're just way too hesitant, thinking 'Well, is it a good shot, or isn't it a good shot?'" said Kott. "Sooner or later, hopefully we'll get to the point where we'll can realize 'Boom! I've got one second to make a decision, and I'm going to make it, and I'm going to make it.'
"That just comes with experience, and hopefully they won't worry so much about making the bad shot, or missing the shot, and start thinking more along the lines of making the shot."
Libby McCarthy and Abby Robinson each scored nine points to lead Manistee. Calli Ronning led in rebounds with seven and Jana Edmondson had five. Lacey Zimmerman had three steals and four assists.
The loss snapped Manistee’s modest two-game winning streak. Manistee is scheduled for another home game Friday against Muskegon Catholic in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.