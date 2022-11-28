MANISTEE — Libby McCarthy hit two big free throws with under a minute left in the game to seal a hard-earned 43-38 non-conference win for Manistee’s girls basketball team against Pine River at home Monday night.
“I was really pleased, especially the way we held our composure at the end and managed to play some pretty tough defense and not let them score,” Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said.
“That was the key part. We kept moving the ball as much as possible, and I think we took some ill advised shots that we should have at the end of the game.
“But, the girls are excited, they want to win so bad, and you can’t fault them for that.”
It was nip-and-tuck all the way after Pine River nailed a 3-point bucket to start the game and take the early lead. There were three lead changes in the first quarter until the Chippewas went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-5 lead.
Brooke Jankwietz scored on an offensive rebound following a pair of free throws by Maria Bialik as Manistee maintained a 15-9 lead, and the Chippewas eventually led, 18-13 at the end of the first eight minutes.
The Chippewas scored the first four points of the second quarter to take a nine-point lead, 22-13, with McCarthy knocking down a deep shot from out of the right corner and Jayna Edmondson ripping down an offensive rebound and putting it back up for two.
Pine River refused to go away, and rallied after trailing, 25-22, to score the last seven points of the second period and went into the half with a 29-25 edge.
After Pine River scored the first basket of the third period to open a 31-25 lead, Manistee picked things up, taking the lead, 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Edmondson got loose underneath and put in a layup, and Jankwietz hit a free throw to finish off an 8-0 run for the Chippewas to close out the quarter.
“Our half court people were doing a nice job, and I told them that if you can get a trap going, it’s a good situation,” Kott added. “They let them go down the middle a couple too many times, but every time they went to the sideline we were there. You not only have to trap at half court, you have to make the steals behind that, and they were doing that, too.”
Pine River tied the game, 33-33 with two free throws to start the fourth quarter, but the Chippewas moved out to a six-point lead, 39-33 on a layup by Edmondson.
McCarthy finished with 14 points to lead the Chippewas, while Edmondson contributed nine, including a triple in the first quarter. Bialik added six, Jankwietz five, Lacey Zimmerman four and Abby Robinson and Kate Somsel two each while Allison Kelley had one.
McCarthy also led the Chippewas in rebounds with eight and Kelley grabbed seven. Robinson had eight steals.
The Chippewas host Mason County Central Tuesday night.