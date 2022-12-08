MANISTEE — The Manistee girls basketball team got off to a hot start and never cooled down, overwhelming Orchard View, 65-35, in a West Michigan Lakes contest Thursday night at Manistee.

It was a strong bounce back win for Manistee, which lost to Frankfort, 46-33, on Monday night and pushed the Chippewas above .500 for the second time this season at 3-2.

The Chippewas never looked back after outscoring the Cardinals, 17-2, in the first quarter. They outpointed Orchard View, 17-4, in the second and bounded into the half with a 34-6 lead at the half. It was 50-18 after three.

Jayna Edmondson paced the Chippewas, who improved to 2-0 in the conference, with 16 points. Libby McCarthy contributed 11, Abby Robinson added nine and Allison Kelley had seven,

Cambrie Hardy had most of the Cardinals' (0-5, 0-2 WMC Lakes) points with 12. Payten Bleich and Mia Martin scored six apiece.

Manistee makes its first road trip of the season when the Chippewas travel to Whitehall for another conference game next Tuesday.

MANISTEE (65)

Edmondson 6 0-0 16, McCarthy 4 1-2, 11, Zimmerman 3 0-0 7, Somsel 3 0-1 6, Bialik 1 2-4 5, Robinson 3 3-5 9, Kelley 2 3-4 7. Totals: 22 10-19 65.

ORCHARD VIEW (35)

Bleich 1 3-4 6, Martin 3 0-1 6, Hardy 4 2-3 12, Estelle 3 1-4 7, Day 1 1-2 5, Ready 0 1-4 1. Totals: 12 8-18 35.

Manistee;17;17;12;15;—;65

Orchard View;2;4;12;17;—;35

3-point goals—Manistee (7): Edmondson 4, McCarthy 2, Zimmerman. Orchard View (3): Hardy 2, Bleich. Total fouls—Manistee 19, Orchard View 14 . Fouled out—Manistee: Kelley. Technical fouls—none.