MUSKEGON — Finally, the Manistee girls basketball team started putting the ball in the basket and the results were understandably more positive in a 59-16 Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Muskegon Orchard View in Muskegon on Tuesday night.
The Chippewas didn't waste any time, either, exploding out of the gate for a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was not contest after that.
"We knew we were better shooters than we have been so far, and we were able to find the hole tonight," Manistee coach Kenn Kott said.
"After getting a win under our belt, we're hoping it's just going to get better now. But the girls also know they have to keep working to keep things moving in the right direction."
Libby McCarthy scored 14 points to lead the Chippewas (1-3), while fellow freshman Lyndsey Zimmerman contributed nine. In addition, Ashtyn Janis dished out six assists and pilfered eight steals. Callie Ronning ripped down a team high nine rebounds.