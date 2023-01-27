MUSKEGON — Manistee started fast and coasted to a 57-30 victory over Muskegon Orchard View in a West Michigan Lakes Division girls basketball road game Friday night.
"We shot the ball well in the first half, and that really helps our defense," said Manistee head coach Kenn Kott. "Everybody pitched in tonight, with Grace Whitmer having an exceptional game.
"Jayna Edmondson is gradually becoming a solid scorer for us. I won't lie to you, after traveling in this weather it will be nice to be back home next week."
Manistee (7-7, 4-5 WMC Lakes) shuout the Cardinals (1-13, 0-8 WMC Lakes), 15-0, in the first quarter and had a 22-12 advantage in the second to build a 37-12 lead at the halftime break.
Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter, and the Chippewas carried a 46-21 lead into the fourth period. Manistee had a 9-8 edge in the final period.
Edmondson finished as the Chippewas leading scorer with 15 points. Libby McCarthy added eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Whitmer contributed seven points and eight rebounds.
Orchard View lost for the 46th consecutive time in a league game, reaching back into the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
Manistee is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Tuesday hosting Reed City in a non-conference game.