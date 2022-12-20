MANISTEE — Libby McCarthy scored all 17 of her points in the first half to spark the Manistee girls basketball team to a 50-23 non-conference win Tuesday over visiting Ravenna in Manistee.

Ravenna scored the first basket of the game, but McCarthy answered with a 3-point bomb to answer for the Chippewas (4-3) and they had the lead the rest of the game.

“It was definitely a fast start for us, and we needed that,” Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said. “The defense really played well, and I thought our offense kept pace in the first half, too.

“The offense slowed down a little bit in the second half, but our defense never did. That’s a credit to these girls, and the nice thing about is they were able to do it without fouling as much as they did in the last game (a 47-41 loss to Whitehall), because we were all in foul trouble the last game.”

Kott added that the Chippewas learned to play more with their feet, and not their hands.

Emma Gillard drew the Bulldogs (2-3) within one again, 5-4, but McCarthy hit another 3-point shot from the left corner which triggered a 9-0 run by the Chippewas that gave them a 10-point lead, 14-4.

McCarthy finished the first quarter with 13 points and Abby Robinson chipped in with four as the Chippewas held a 19-7 bulge on the Bulldogs going into the second period.

The Chippewas outscored the Bulldogs, 16-4, in the second quarter and went into the half with a 35-11 cushion. Ravenna had a 9-7 edge in the third, but Manistee still led by 22, 42-20 going into the fourth quarter. Jayna Edmondson rattled in a triple and scored five points for the Chippewas in the quarter.

Manistee had an 8-3 edge in the final eight minutes.

“These kids are becoming better and better at adjusting to different things,” Kott said. “So we can throw different sets at people, and different looks.

“It’s never the same thing. They all adjust on the floor to doing their job, and that’s huge for a defensive team. These kids are playing well, and when they all gel together sometimes it looks pretty good.”

Edmondson followed McCarthy in the scoring column for the Chippewas with 10 points, while Robinson and Allison Kelley each had eight.

Kelley picked off five steals, Lacey Zimmerman had four and Robinson three. Robinson led the Chippewas with seven rebounds while Edmondson, McCarthy and Kelley had five apiece.

McCarthy, Zimmerman and Kelley each had three assists while Edmondson dished out two.

Addy Gillard scored six points for the Bulldogs, all of them coming in the third quarter.

Manistee hosts Shelby in a doubleheader with the boys teams on Thursday night.

MANISTEE (50)

J. Edmondson 4 1-4 10, McCarthy 7 1-3 17, Robinson 3 1-2 7, Kelley 4 0-3 8, A. Edmondson 1 0-0 2, Jankwietz 1 4-4 6. Totals: 20 7-16 50.

RAVENNA (23)

A. Gillard 3 0-0 6, E. Gillard 2 0-0 5, Postema 2 0-0 4, Postema 1 0-0 3, McMahon 1 0-3 2, K. Postema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-3 23.

Manistee 19 16 7 8 — 50

Ravenna 7 4 9 3 — 23

3-point goals—Manistee (3): McCarthy 2, J.Edmondson. Ravenna (2): E. Gillard, K. Postema. Total fouls—Manistee 10, Ravenna 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.