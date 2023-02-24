MANISTEE — Jayna Edmondson had a big game with 20 points and the Manistee girls basketball team turned back visiting Fremont, 58-45, in a West Michigan Conference Lakes game Friday on Senior Night.
"We played a strong first half," said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. "Our defense carried us. You gotta give Fermont a lot of credit, they matched us in the second half and did not go down easy."
Mariah Bialik made her senior night count for the Chippewas with 15 points, while Libby McCarthy contributed 11 rebounds and three steals.
"Jayna has been real consistent with her scoring, and Libby does everything else when she isn't scoring. Good, solid four quarters of basketball for us tonight."
Manistee took a 12-5 lead after one and outscored the Packers, 14-8 in the second period to build a 26-13 halftime lead.
But, like Kott said, the Packers refused to go away and matched the Chippewas in each of the final two quarters as each team scored 32 points in the second half.
The Chippewas finished the regular season 9-12 overall, 4-7 in the WMC Lakes and will open play in the district tournament it is hosting Monday night against Grand Traverse Academy at 7 p,m.