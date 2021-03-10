MANISTEE — It might not seem like much, but a two-game winning streak takes on a lot more signifcance for the Manistee girls basketball team with the district tournament only two weeks away in this shortened season.
While the Chippewas (4-7) didn't light up the scoreboard in the first half, they improved greatly in the second half and rolled to a 74-32 Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Muskegon Orchard View in Manistee on Tuesday night.
"It was a tale of two halves, really," Chippewas coach Kenn Kott said. "We played a pretty good first half, but we were just missing a ton of shots.
"The defense did a good job, and we were getting some easy shots, but, boy, the ball didn't want to go in the hole. Then in the second half, I was really proud of the girls, because they responded tremendously, not only picking up the offensive pace, but playing super defense."
A slow start offensively kept the Chippewas in a tight contest in the first half, but they still managed to squeeze into a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and build a 26-21 edge at halftime against the winless Cardinals (0-13).
Logan Wayward scored 12 points to lead the Chippewas, followed by Lynsey Zimmerman tossed in 11 and Olivia Smith added 10.
Jayna Edmondson and Ashtyn Janis each scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. Libby McCarthy also scored eight points. Taylor Murray dished out four assists to go with her five rebounds.