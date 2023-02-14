HESPERIA — Manistee snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a lopsided 64-20 non-conference victory at Hesperia.
The Chippewas (8-11) got off to a fast start and never slowed down, leading 42-8, at hafltime after shutting the Panthers out in the second quarter. It was 56-14 after three.
"We played well at the start, and good defense led to good offense," said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. "A lot of people saw some quality playing time, and all did quite well.
"Let's hope it carries over to Thursday night. Montague will be tough at their place."
Libby McCarthy led the way for the Chippewas with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Jayna Edmondson added 16 points, and Mariah Bialik dished out four assists.