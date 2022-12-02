MANISTEE — With the game still in doubt going into the fourth quarter, the Manistee girls basketball team finally pulled away to snare a convincing 59-40 win over Oakridge at home Friday night.

It was the Chippewas’ third game of the week, a big bounce back win after Wednesday night’s 54-22 loss to Mason County Central and their opener in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division.

The Chippewas took a slim 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but then outscored the Eagles, 16-7, in the second for a 30-19 halftime cushion.

But the Eagles regrouped at the half and outscored the Chippewas, 11-10, to cut Manistee’s lead to 10 points, 40-30, before Manistee put the game away with a 19-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“We were really happy to score 30 by halftime,” Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said. “The game was still a tossup midway through the fourth quarter.

“Then we made a couple shots and took it from there. The girls will rest up tomorrow, go see Santa Claus and get ready for our next game.”

After being shut down by the Spartans, Libby McCarthy exploded against the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 WMC Lakes) for 24 points to lead the Chippewas.

She was followed by Allison Kelley with a double-double, scoring 12 points and hauling down 15 rebounds as well as six steals. Lacy Zimmerman dished out five assists. Jayna Edmondson also scored 12 points.

“Kelley had a big game, for sure,” added Kott. “When she gets the rebound in her hands, there’s no doubt about it. And she got payback, too, with a chance for some baskets.

“Any time you get 12 points, 15 rebounds and six steals… that’s a big night.”

Manistee (2-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes) is home again Monday night for a non-league game against Frankfort.

MANISTEE (59)

Edmondson 4 0 1-2 12, MCarthy 11 0-0 24,Whitmer 1 0-0 2, Zimmernan 2 0-0 5, Bialik 0 2-4 2, Robinson 2 0-3 4, Kelley 4 4-8 12. Totals: 24 6-12 59.

OAKRIDGE (40)

Whipple 0 0-3 0, Lone 1 0-1 2, Romero-Serremo 3 1-2 8, Blackburn 0 3-4 3, Guenthardt 1 0-4 2, Lundquist 8 0-6 16, Jozsa 2 1-2 7. Totals: 13 5-22 40.

Manistee 14 16 10 19 — 59

Oakridge 12 7 11 10 — 40

3-point goals—Manistee (6): Edmondson 3, McCarthy 2, Zimmerman 1. Oakridge (3) Jozsa 2, Romero-Serremo 1. Total fouls—Manistee 17, Oakridge 17. Fouled out—none.