BENZONIA — Manistee got behind by 14 points early and then closed the gap with a 12-point run, but couldn't make it all the way back in dropping a 55-41 loss at Benzie Central on Monday night.
"We missed too many opportunities, and missed free throws did us in," said Manistee head coach Kenn Kott. "They showed great composure early on, and kept chipping away at the deficit.
"But, every time we got close it would spring back to 10 from our mistakes. But there were several moments where we really played well."
The Chippewas (7-10) found themselves in a 16-2 hole at the start of the game, and trailed by a 22-9 margin after one. Manistee rebounded with a 21-16 second quarter, for an eight-point deficit, 38-30 at halftime.
Manistee scored only 11 points in the second half while the Huskies (11-6) were putting in 17.
Libby McCarthy wound up as the Chippewas' leading scorer with 13 points and she also pulled down seven rebounds. Jayna Edmondson added 12 points and Allison Kelley had nine rebounds.
Manistee returns to the hardwood Friday night hosting Ludington for a West Michigan Lakes game.