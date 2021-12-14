MANISTEE — Manistee led at the end of the third quarter, but then stumbled in the fourth as Benzie Central rallied for a 48-43 non-conference girls basketball victory Tuesday night in Manistee.

The Chippewas (0-4) trailed, 4-0, early in the first quarter but then kept pace with the Huskies (2-3) the rest of the period, finally ending it with a 10-8 deficit.

After the Huskies took a 13-10 lead on a pair of free throws in the second quarter, the Chippewas nailed a 3-point shot to even the score at 13-13 and went on to take a 23-20 lead at the half.

Benzie Central came out strong in the third quarter, eventually pulling into a 33-32 lead at the horn, despite being outscored by the Chippewas, 12-10. The Huskies had a 15-11 edge in the final eight minutes.

Libby McCarthy led all scorers with 23 points for the Chippewas, while Ashtyn Janis contributed six and Allyson Kelley added four points.

