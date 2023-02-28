MANISTEE — Streaking out to a 6-0 lead early, the Manistee girls basketball team never slowed down and rolled past Grand Traverse Academy, 56-23, in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3 district tournament Tuesday night in Manistee.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but bad weather and road conditions prevented the Mustangs from making the drive down U.S. 31.
“I liked the way they were sharing the ball out there,” Manistee coach Kenn Kott said of the Chippewas. “We missed a lot of shots early on, but we had good shots. That’s going to happen during the game, as long as you get good shots it’s going to go in or it’s not going to go in.
“But I told them, ‘You’ve got to keep shooting. You have to take a little more time on your shot.’ I think they rushed them once in awhile.
“Once they settled down, they functioned real well.”
Jayna Edmondson knocked down back-to-back short jump shots and Brook Janwietz closed the first period with an inside bucket and the Chippewas led, 12-3.
Manistee simply couldn’t be stopped, with Edmondson scoring 10 points in the second quarter and the Chippewas built a 30-3 cushion at the half.
Libby McCarthy pumped in nine points in the third quarter as Manistee extended its lead to 43-14 going into the fourth quarter with the starters going to the bench late.
Kott cleared the bench for the final eight minutes, and Avamae Fett and Maddy Wayward scored eight points apiece for the Chippewas.
Edmondson finished the game as the game’s high scorer with 14 points. McCarthy had nine, and Abby Robinson and Allison Kelley added six apiece.
GTA was led by Julie Jones and Megan Pavwoski who scored seven apiece.
The rescheduled game means the Chippewas (10-12) have to turn right around and play No. 8 Traverse City St. Francis (19-2) in the second game of a doubleheader tonight. Benzie Central plays Manton at 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis carries an eight-game winning streak into the game, while Manistee has won two straight.
“They’re ranked in the state, and they’ve down enough during the season to earn that ranking,” Kott said. “We know it’s going to be a battle.
“We’ve got to keep our heads up, and keep our wits about us. We know the game is going to be close, and it’s going to be tight. We just have to hang in there as we can and maybe make a run at the end.”
MANISTEE (56)
Edmondson 5 3-3 14, McCarthy 4 1-1 9, Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Kelley 2 2-5 6, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Wayward 2 0-0 4, Fett 2 0-0 4, Rabeler 1 0-0 2, Jankwietz 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 8-11 56.
GRAND TRAVERSE ACADEMY (23)
Bell 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 1-3 7, Dix 1 0-0 2, Pavwoski 3 1-2 7, Foote 1 0-0 2, Gracyk 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 2-5 23.
Manistee 12 18 13 13 — 56
Grand Traverse 3 0 11 9 — 23
3-point goals—Manistee (2): Edmondson, Gardner. Grand Traverse Academy (1): Gracyk. Total fouls—Manistee 8, Grand Traverse Academy 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls— none.