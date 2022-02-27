MUSKEGON — Manistee’s offensive struggles continued Saturday when Muskegon Western Michigan Christian hung a 73-19 defeat on the Chippewas in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference game in Muskegon in girls basketball.
With the win, the Warriors secured a share of the conference title with Ludington. It’s the last year for the Lakes 8.
The Warriors opened the game with a 4-0 run, only to see the Chippewas respond with a 6-0 spurt to take their one and only lead, 6-4.
It was all downhill for the Chippewas after that, as the Warriors finished the first quarter with a 27-9 lead. The Warriors outscored the Chippewas, 19-6, in the second and trailed, 46-15 at the half.
Manistee was outscored, 15-3, in the third and went into the fourth period down, 61-21.
The Chippewas (4-16, 3-7 Lakes 8) were led in scoring by sophomore Libby McCarthy with 10 points.