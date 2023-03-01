MANISTEE — The final score truly doesn’t reflect how close the game was Wednesday night. Manistee gave the fifth-ranked Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball team all it could handle for the better part of three quarters in a Division 3 district semifinal game at Manistee.
But then the Gladiators finally asserted their will on the Chippewas, going on a quick 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter and drove to a 16-point lead, 58-42.
Although the Chippewas kept battling until the final buzzer, they couldn’t make up the ground and ended up losing, 70-54, to see their season end.
“One thing that this team did, not only tonight, but all year is everything I asked them to,” Manistee coach Kenn Kott said. “They never shied away from anything, and they never complained about anything.
“It got them to where it got them tonight. They played so hard, they played so well, with half the team on the bench in foul trouble. A lot of heart.
“You’re going against the No. 5 team in the state, and you’re trying to beat them, and you’re playing with half a squad ... they played with a lot of heart.”
The game was tight throughout the first quarter, with the score tied, the last time at 8-8, before the Chippewas pulled into an 18-14 lead. Mariah Bialik’s 3-point basket keyed the surge.
Bialik drilled another 3-pointer to kick off the second quarter, Jayna Edmondson knocked down another to stretch Manistee’s lead to nine, 26-15 with 6:46 left in the half.
St. Francis shook that Manistee run off, and rallied to pull even with the Chippewas, 26-26, with 5:01 to play in the second. Manistee hung tough, and wouldn’t go away.
Bialik smoked another 3-pointer, and the Chippewas stayed within reach of the Gladiators, trailing by just six points, 37-31, at the half.
Edmondson swished a couple 3-pointers in the third quarter, but the Gladiators scored the final four points to climb into a 10-point lead, 52-42 at the end of three.
“Jumping out to a good start definitely helped us, and then we got into foul trouble and things kind of turned a little bit,” Kott said. “They have two real good ball players that we had trouble defending, and they got open for some quick scores.
“I thought offensively it was of our better nights. We showed what we can do. Right until the end they were taking shots and executing plays. You can’t fault a team for that.”
Edmondson finished with 19 points for the game, including three 3-pointers. Bialik ended up with 12, with three triples and Allison Kelley added eight.
Gwyenth Bramer led all scorers in the game with 31 points for the Gladiators. Maggine Napont followed with 22 counters.
St. Francis improved to 20-2 and will face Benzie Central in the district championship game at 7 p.m., Friday in Manistee.
Manistee was called for 24 fouls, and had three starters — Libby McCarthy, Kelley and Brooke Jankwietz — foul out of the game.
The Chippewas ended the season 11-13 and graduate Lacey Zimmerman, Abby Robinson, Kelley and Emily Rebeler.