LEROY — Finally, the streak is over.

After 413 days, the Manistee boys basketball team was on the winning side of the score Friday night when it got off to a fast start and cruised to a lopsided 60-24 non-conference victory on the road at Pine River.

The Chippewas snapped a 30-game losing skid with the non-conference victory.

Kayden Kott buried two 3-point shots while Jacob Scharp and Jeffery Huber made one apiece as the Chippewas (1-11) busted loose for 23 points in the first quarter and limited the Bucks to just seven.

The Chippewas were never threatened after that, although the scoring fell off considerably in the second quarter when Manistee topped Pine River (2-11), 7-5, and went into the half with a 30-13 lead.

Huber knocked down two more 3’s for six points and Ben Schlaff scored four as the Chippewas had an 11-7 advantage in the third quarter and bumped their lead up to 21 points, 41-20 entering the fourth.

Nick Hornkohl and Grayson Prince each made a 3-pointer as the Chippewas finished the fourth quarter with a 19-4 run.

“I’m very, very happy for the kids,” said Manistee coach Zach Bialik. “We pressed a little bit, (and) we caused some turnovers.

“We played really good defense. We limited them to one possession, and we made some of our shots, which was good to see.

“From the field we were the closest we’ve been all year to 50 percent. It was a balanced team win. Shout out to Kayden Kott for his defensive play. He was out there flying around.”

Kott led the Chippewas with 11 points, while Schlaff had 10, Huber contributed nine and Scharp seven. The Chippewas were 5-of-8 at the free throw line and finished with nine 3-pointers.

Fauble scored nine points to lead the Bucks, followed by Proach with six.

Manistee returns to the hardwood for another non-conference game next Tuesday when the Chippewas travel to Reed City.

MANISTEE (60)

Huber 3 0-0 9, 4 0-0 11, Scharp 3 0-0 7, Hornkohl 1 0-0 3, Edmondson 2 2-2 6, Halcome 1 1-2 3, Protasiewicz 1 1-2 3, Schlaff 5 0-0 10, Fredericks 2 1-2 5, Prince 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 5-8 60.

PINE RIVER (24)

Fauble 3 0-0 7, Prosch 2 2-4 6, Martin 1 0-0 3, Dean 1 0-0 2, Kelso 0 2-2 2, Esiline 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-6 24.

Manistee 23 7 11 19 — 60

Pine River 7 5 7 4 — 24

3-point goals—Manistee (9): Huber 3, Kott 3, Scharp, Hornkohl, Prince. Pine River (2): Fauble, Martin. Total fouls—Manistee 8, Pine River 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.