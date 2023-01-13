MARION — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team suffered a 51-32 Western Michigan D League defeat Thursday night in Marion.

"Marion is a big, strong, physical team, and we struggled to match their physicality," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "Our guys didn't quit, and I am proud of that. We will like our wounds and focus on getting better."

Marion (6-2, 5-1 WMD) won for the fourth consecutive game this season. The Eagles also snapped a two-game losing skid to the Cardinals (1-7, 1-5 WMD) in the series that began in 2004-05. Eastern still leads it, 8-6. Eastern lost for the third consecutive game this season.

The Cardinals were led by Clay Shoup with 22 points. Marion had three players score in double figures, led by Braden Prielipp with 15 points. Mason Salisbury added 11, and Cole Meyer had 10.

Eastern returns to action Thursday when it travels to Pentwater for another league contest.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)

Tyndall 0 4-6 4, Shoup 5 11-12 22, Wing 2 0-1 4, Howe 1 0-0 2, Hasenbank 0 0-4 0. Totals: 8 15-23 32.

MARION (51)

Baker 1 0-0 3, Cox 2 1-4 5, Salisbury 4 2-2 11, B.Prielipp 7 1-2 15, G.Prielipp 1 1-2 3, Scott 1 2-2 4, Meyer 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 7-12 51.

MC Eastern;3;6;6;17;—;32

Marion;19;14;5;13;—;51

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Shoup. Marion (2): Baker, Salisbury. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 13, Marion 23. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Wing. Marion: G.Prielipp. Technical fouls—none.