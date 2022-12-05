MARION — Pentwater’s girls basketball team suffered a 55-13 loss in Western Michigan D League play Monday night in Marion.

“Rough one tonight,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “Marion shot very well from outside, and Georgia (Meyer) and Harley (Bear) are a handful in the post. That inside/outside combo was hard to stop.

“Offensively, we still haven't figured out how to solve our field goal percentage issues,” Gorton continued. “We'll get after it in practice and see if we can find some more success on Wednesday against Brethren.”

Jocelyn Richison and Mackenna Hasil each led the Falcons (1-2, 1-1 WMD) with four points apiece.

Marion (2-0, 2-0 WMD) was led by Harley Bear with 14 points followed by Georgia Meyer with 13 points. Jocelyn Moggo added 10 points.

PENTWATER (13)

Richison 1 2-5 4, Adams 0 1-4 1, Kieda 1 0-2 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Mar.Sayles 0 0-2 0, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 5 3-13 13.

MARION (55)

Bear 6 2-2 14, Bell 3 0-0 8, Moggo 4 1-3 10, Meyer 5 3-4 13, Sutten 3 0-0 9, Quintero 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-9 55.

Pentwater;6;4;2;1;—;13

Marion;16;23;9;7;—;55

3-point goals—Marion (5): Bell, Moggo, Sutten 3. Total fouls—Pentwater 13. Marion 16. Fouled out—none.