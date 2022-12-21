MANISTEE — Only six seconds remained in the game when Grace Kidd hit the only 3-point shot she made in five attempts to give the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team a 37-36 lead, and Marion took a timeout.

When the Eagles (5-2, 5-1 WMD) missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, Sabers fans screamed in glee. But a second later that changed when the Eagles grabbed the rebound, and scored on the putback for a deflating 38-37 win in the Western Michigan D League in Manistee on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped the Sabers (5-1, 3-1 WMD) five-game winning streak to start the season, and dropped them to fourth in the conference. Marion jumped into second place behind league leader Brethren.

“I told them it’s not the last play of the game that hurts, it’s the first, second, third ... all the plays come into effect,” said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson.

“We had 13 turnovers, 13 times we could have taken care of the ball better. They took care of it well, but just some cold shooting, and hurried up shooting, too.

“That hurt. On the brighter side, we proved we could play without a normal starter (Kaylynn Johnson was home ill). (If) she’s out longer, we can play.

“If Kaylynn’s in and someone else is out, I think it shows we can rally and play pretty good ball. That’s a bright spot, knowing we can do that.”

The Sabers finished the game shooting just 26 percent, 14-of-52 from the field.

Marion led through the early part of the first quarter, but the Sabers rallied to take a 10-7 on a 3-point bucket by Ashley VanAelst with 2:21 left.

After the Eagles knotted the score, 10-10, Kidd stepped in front of a pass for a steal and raced to the other end for a layup that put the Sabers ahead, 12-10.

The Eagles gained the lead, 13-12, but Leah Stickney slipped inside for a pass and went up to the basket against tight defense for a basket to give the Sabers a 14-13 lead at the buzzer.

Stickney nailed a short jump shot to extend the Sabers lead to three, 18-15. but the Eagles went on an 8-0 to finish the quarter and take a 22-20 edge at the half.

Manistee Catholic trailed by three late in the third quarter when Emily Miller was fouled on a basket and converted the free throw for a 3-point play that tied the game, 28-28 before Marion scored to take a 30-28 lead into the fourth.

VanAelst finished the game with 16 points to lead the Sabers, while Stickney had 10 and Kidd seven. VanAelst also had five assists, eight steals and six rebounds. Kidd picked off six steals.

Madison Sutten scored 10 points for the Eagles, and Jacelyn Moggo added nine. The Eagles outrebounded the Sabers by a whopping 41-25 margin.

The Sabers are scheduled to host a Christmas tournament next Wednesday featuring Fruitport Calvary Christian, Frankfort and Central Lake. The boys will also play.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (37)

Stickney 3 2-3 10, E. Logan 0 1-2 1, Kidd 3 0-2 7, VanAelst 5 2-5 16, Miller 1 1-1 3, R. Leiffers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-13 37.

MARION (38)

Bear 2 1-2 5, Bell 3 0-0 6, Moggo 3 2-4 9, Meyer 3 0-2 6, Sutten 3 3-4 10, Kiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-12 38.

Manistee Catholic;14;6;8;8;—;37

Marion;13;9;8;8;-Ú38

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Stickney 2, VanAelst 2, Kidd. Marion (2): Moggo, Sutten. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 15, Marion 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.