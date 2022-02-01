SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central combined a 12-point scoring frenzy by Will Chye in the first quarter with five teammates joining the scoring action in the second quarter on its way to a 60-45 West Michigan Conference win over Hart on Tuesday in Scottville.
In an earlier meeting in the season at Hart, the Pirates defeated the Spartans by three, 52-49. The win on Monday stretched MCC’s all-time lead in the series between the two schools to 124-88, a series that began in the 1926-27 season. Hart and MCC are two of the co-founding schools of the West Michigan Conference.
Chye scored all but two of the Spartans’ 14 points in the first quarter and Hart’s Diego Escamilla scored six as the game remained tight. It ended with Chye finishing the quarter by scoring at the buzzer and putting Central up, 14-11.
Central (4-8, 1-7 WMC) held the Pirates scoreless in the second quarter, until the 5-minute mark, when junior Parker Hovey scored a field goal. The Spartans got scoring from Jack VanderHaag, Jayden Perrone, Chye, Tyler Thurow and Simon Shimel as they outscored Hart, 19-8, and took a comfortable 33-19 lead in to the halftime.
The Pirates (4-6, 2-6 WMC) took the halftime to regroup and came out strong in the third, outscoring the Spartans, 16-11, and deflating the Spartan lead to 44-35 by the end of the quarter. Hart got to within six, 41-35, but Chye hit for his only 3-point goal of the game with 1:12 remaining in the quarter to boost the Spartans’ momentum yet again.
“We’ve kind of had a lot of games even where we’ve come back and made them competitive. We’ve got ourselves down in the first half, and that’s a terrible habit to find ourselves in, but I’ve got confidence we can crawl back out of it after we do that. We are going to have bad quarters, but we just can’t do it on a consistent basis,” said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
The fourth quarter belonged to Central as it kept Hart from scoring until 5:28 remained in the quarter when Hovey again started the Pirates’ scoring in the quarter. Hart was sparked near the end of the quarter by Wyatt Dean, putting up seven points in the 1:39 remaining in the game.
“This was one of our most consistent games we have played in the last couple years. The kids played a lot steadier, rebounded a lot better, finished a lot better — just a lot of good parts and pieces. I was really happy with Tyler Thurow going to the basket early in the game and Simon Shimel going to the rim,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson.
The game was hard-fought throughout. Both coaches praised their teams for their efforts.
“I have never questioned the effort from this team. They always work hard. We need to work together, and we need to work a little smarter than we have been,” said Jerry.
“We had a lot of good balance, a lot of good things. We had to take a timeout as we had gotten away from what we were doing good in the start of the game, and we needed to get back to that and we did,” commented Genson.
Spartan Will Chye led all scorers with 25 points. Pirate Parker Hovey had 21 points. Central’s Chye also had eight rebounds and Jayden Perrone added five rebounds and five assists. Hart’s Hovey had seven rebounds and three assists.
Hart takes on Ravenna Friday when they host the Bulldogs. The Spartans play Friday when they travel to Montague to take on the Wildcats.
HART (45)
Escamillo 2 0-0 6, Deen 3 0-0 7, Bitely 1 0-0 3, Hovey 8 4-6 21, Rayo 1 0-0 2, VanderWilk 1 1-4 3, Kod.Charron 0 1-2 1, Kor.Charron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-12 45.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (60)
Chye 9 6-7 25, Thurow 3 0-2 6, Smith 4 0-0 8, Draper 1 0-0 2, Perrone 2 6-10 10, Shimel 1 1-1 3, VanderHaag 1 2-2 4, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 15-22 60.
Hart;11;8;16;10—;45
MC Central; 14;19;11;16—;60
3-point goals—Hart (5): Escamilla 2, Bitely, Hovey, Dean. Mason County Central (1): Chye. Total fouls—Hart 20, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Hart 58, Mason County Central 42. JV scoring—Hart: Schlukebir 12, Gale 11, LeCoz 3, Jacobs 8, Bond 6, Hertzler 1, Weirich 9, Hiddema 8. Mason County Central: Sterley 23, Huffman 9, Anes 6, Merz 2, Lopez 2.