SHELBY — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team opened the 2021 season with a 53-37 loss at Shelby Wednesday night.
The Spartans (0-1) couldn’t overcome a bad first quarter as the Tigers owned a 16-3 lead after the first and a 30-18 halftime lead.
“A lot of jitters. We started four sophomores and a junior, and only one had varsity experience,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We learned a lot about each other. We planted the seeds, and we’ll see if we can grow something.
“I thought Jackson Kimes played well coming off of the bench. Jayden Perrone played really aggressive,” Genson said.
The Spartans were led by Will Chye with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Perrone added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nick Trivisonno supplied four rebounds and four points.
Shelby (1-0) was led by Joseph Hayes with 16 points and nine rebounds while Bishop Lee had 10 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Logan Claeys added 13 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (37)
Chye 6 1-2 15, Perrone 5 0-0 11, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Draper 1 0-1 3, Simpson 1 0-1 2, Kimes 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 1-5 37.
SHELBY (53)
C.Claeys 1 0-0 2, Fraass 1 2-2 4, Hayes 7 1-2 16, Garcia 2 0-1 4, Rabe 2 0-0 4, L.Claeys 5 2-2 13, Lee 5 0-1 10. Totals: 23 5-7 53.
Mason Co. Central 3 15 16 3 —3 7
Shelby 16 14 18 5 — 53
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye 2, Perrone, Draper. Shelby (2): Hayes, L.Claeys. Total fouls—Mason County Central 9, Shelby 15. Fouled out—none.