MANISTEE — A 20-2 run in the second quarter put the Mason County Central boys basketball team ahead by 18 points at the half and the Spartans cruised the rest of the way in a convincing 70-45 victory over Manistee on the road Tuesday night.

It was the season-opening contest for both teams, and looked like it through the first quarter before the Spartans (1-0) began to find their footing and broke away.

“I thought it was a classic first game, a little jitters, a little amped up,” said Spartans coach Tim Genson. “We started getting it going kind of mid first quarter, and then had a bad finish to that quarter.

“That second quarter really allowed us to kind of break out. We kept it up in the third. I thought we moved the ball well, and I thought we moved pretty well defensively.

“We have to keep doing a better job moving our feet and helping, doing some things a little bit better defensively. We haven’t opened up the season with a win in awhile, so it was nice to do that.”

Neither team scored for almost three minutes of the first quarter, but the Spartans took a 9-2 lead on back-to-back baskets by senior Will Chye.

Manistee came back, however, striking for a 7-0 run that included a 3-point bomb and five points from Kaden Kott to knot the score at 12-12.

Ethan Edmondson swooped down the middle and tossed in a layup to make it a 15-14 game early in the second quarter, but the Chippewas would not score again the rest of the period.

Chye would score eight points as the Spartans’ lead swelled to 32-14 at the half. It was 57-28 after three as Manistee continued to struggle against the Spartans’ defense.

“I think Zach’s (Bialik, the Manistee coach) got the kids playing hard,” Genson said. “They never let up, despite the score. We worked really hard on our conditioning, and I thought that was pretty evident tonight.

“We really ran the floor, and that was one of my goals. Last year, we got tired a lot. But, I really thought our two floor leaders in Will and Jayden (Perrone) set that tone.

“I really liked how we responded after that first quarter. We got good minutes really out of everybody.”

Chye finished the night with a career-high 34 points to lead the Spartans and he also eight rebounds. Perrone contributed 14 points and eight boards as well as three assists, while Jack VanderHaag added six points. Chye’s previous career best was 27 at North Muskegon last season.

Kott led the Chippewas with 14 points, while Tramel Caviness and Ben Schlaff scored six apiece.

“We had plenty of open looks, and if we make even 40 percent of the shots we missed it’s a tie ball game at half,” Bialik said. “We definitely had opportunities.”

The Spartans are on the road again for their next game when they visit North Muskegon for a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game on Friday night.

Manistee begins play in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division with a home game against Muskegon Oakridge on Friday.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (70)

Chye 14 5-7 34, Thurow 0 1-3 1, Smith 0 2-2 2, Perrone 6 2-2 14, Cole 1 2-5 5, Sterley 1 2-2 5, VanderHaag 2 1-3 6, McLouth 0 0-1 0. Totals: 25 16-27 70.

MANISTEE (45)

Kott 6 0-0 14, Scharp 1 0-0 2, Petzak 1 0-0 3, Emondson 2 0-0 4, Halcome 1 0-0 3, Caviness 2 1-1 6, Senters 0 1-2 1, Schlaff 2 2-3 6, Fredericks 2 0-1 4. Totals: 17 4-7 45.

MC Central;12;20;25;13;—;70

Manistee;12;2;14;17;—;45

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye, Cole, Sterley, VanderHaag. Manistee (5): Kott 2, Petzak, Halcome, Caviness. Totals fouls—Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none.