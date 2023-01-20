SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team scored a lopsided West Michigan Rivers victory against Hesperia Friday, 71-29.

The Spartans owned a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, but then scored 46 points in the middle to frames to push the game into a mercy-rule running clock.

“We got off to a sluggish start,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “With about six minutes to go in the second quarter, we kicked it into high gear… We got a lot of minutes for all of the guys. We played real solid in the second and third quarters.”

Central was led by Will Chye with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kolden Myer added 11 points and three steals. Owen Shimel had three steals and Kaiden Cole had four steals.

The Spartans (9-1, 5-1 WMC Rivers) won for the ninth time in the 10-game series that started in 1950-51 and for the seventh straight time.

Central returns to action Monday night when the Spartans play Fremont in a non-league game in Scottville. Hesperia (2-9, 1-5 WMC Rivers) hosts Mason County Eastern for a non-conference game on Monday.

HESPERIA (29)

Gould 1 0-0 2, Esbobedo 1 1-3 3, Mosley 1 1-2 3, McFalda 1 0-2 2, Meterdomini 1 0-1 2, Greiner 0 0-1 0, Tanner 2 1-2 5, Fox 4 0-2 8, O’Neil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-13 29.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (71)

Chye 8 3-4 19, T.Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, O.Shimel 0 2-2 2, Perrone 2 3-4 8, S.Shimel 1 2-3 4, Cole 3 2-2 9, Sterley 3 0-0 9, VanderHaag 1 0-0 3, Nichols 0 0-4 0, McLouth 1 0-0 2, Myer 5 0-0 11. Totals: 26 12-19 71.

Hesperia 4 6 11 8 — 29

MC Central 15 25 21 10 — 71

3-point goals—Mason County Central (7): Perrone, Cole, Sterley 3, VanderHaag, Myer. Total fouls—Hesperia 14, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.