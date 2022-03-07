MCBAIN — Mason County Central's boys basketball team exploded in the third quarter to get past Harrison in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal game Monday night in McBain, 76-55.
The Spartans (6-14) owned a 24-16 lead at halftime, and Central scored 25 points in the third behind a team effort, said Spartans coach Tim Genson.
"Will Chye got his third foul, and Jayden (Perrone) got his early in the third. Tyler Thurow really stepped up. Kolden Myer rebounded the ball well, and Dakota Sterley had his shot really falling," Genson said. "We had a lot of good minutes out our guys.
"It was a good win. We're 1-0," he continued. "That all you need to be each night."
Will Chye led Central with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists. Perrone had 18 points and seven rebounds. Sterley finished with a career-high 12 points and two steals. Myer had 11 rebounds to go with eight points. Jack VanderHaag had three assists, two steals and five points.
The Hornets (6-14) were paced by Hayden Simms with 32 points.
"They played an odd style. They would run a weave, do some back cuts, sometimes run through a weave," Genson said. "It was hard to get a feel."
Central remained unbeaten in four meetings with Harrison as the series started up in 1953-54 — and all the meetings were in the playoffs. The Spartans also won in their inaugural game in the post-season on McBain's floor.
The Spartans advanced to Wednesday's semifinal match-up with Evart (5-15). The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip. The other semifinal features LeRoy Pine River (8-12) playing the host Ramblers (6-14).
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (76)
Chye 6 11-12 23, Thurow 2 0-1 4, Perrone 5 8-8 18, VanderHaag 2 0-0 5, Myer 3 2-2 8, Draper 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Sterley 5 0-0 12, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 21-23 76.
HARRISON (55)
Kirby 3 0-0 6, Tuckey 1 0-0 2, Benoit 0 0-1 0, Simms 10 9-11 32, Ashcroft 3 1-4 7, Noble 3 0-0 6, Texner 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 10-17 55.
MC Central;12;12;25;27;—;76
Harrison;7;9;16;23;—;55
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): VanderHaag, Sterley 2. Harrison (5): Simms 5. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, Harrison 21. Fouled out—Mason County Central: VanderHaag. Harrison: Ashcroft. Technical fouls—Harrison: bench.