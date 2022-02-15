SHELBY — Mason County Central's boys basketball team saw a halftime lead evaporate at Shelby as the the Tigers rallied in the second half to beat the Spartans in West Michigan Conference play Tuesday, 54-44.
Central (4-11, 1-10 WMC) owned a 24-20 halftime lead and was ahead by seven after the first quarter at Shelby (10-5, 7-4 WMC). The Tigers, though, went on a run that put them ahead for good.
"They came out with an 8-0 run (in the third quarter). On three straight possessions, we threw the ball away, and they scored. We had terrible passes, terrible defense," said Central coach Tim Genson. "We were ahead 24-20, and all of a sudden, we were down 28-26 within the first two minutes."
It continued to spiral out of control from there. Shelby's Joseph Hayes was limited to seven first half points, but he wound up with 27 points for the game.
"It's very frustrating," Genson said.
Bishop Lee added 11 points and five rebounds for the Tigers. Hayes had six rebounds to lead Shelby.
Central was led by Will Chye with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Perrone and Nick Trivisonno added four rebounds each.
The Tigers completed the season sweep of the Spartans and improved to 108-103 in the series that got its start in 1929-30.
The Spartans are back in action Friday night when they host league-leading Ravenna in a WMC game.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (44)
Chye 10 1-2 21, Thurow 2 0-0 4, Draper 1 0-0 3, Perrone 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 3 0-2 9, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-4 44.
SHELBY (54)
Claeys 2 1-2 6, Hayes 9 9-11 27, Garcia 2 0-2 6, Dykman 2 0-0 4, Lee 4 3-4 11. Totals: 19 14-19 54.
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Draper, VanderHaag 3. Shelby (3): Claeys, Garcia 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 13, Shelby 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.