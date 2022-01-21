NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's boys basketball team challenged another of the leaders of the West Michigan Conference, but the Spartans fell in overtime at North Muskegon, 58-56.
The Spartans (3-6, 0-5 WMC) had several chances to beat the Norsemen (7-3, 4-3 WMC) either in regulation or overtime, but were unable to get their shots to fall.
"Will (Chye) had a 3 rattle out right at regulation. It was halfway down and came back out," said Central coach Tim Genson. "When we were down (in overtime), we ran a play for a 3-point look, and Jayden Perrone just missed it.
"Yes, I called for a play to win, but we were in their gym and we were going for the win," Genson continued.
He also said three key players were in foul trouble by the end of the overtime which led to his decision, too.
The Spartans have lost their five conference games by an average of six points.
Central had to rally from a 28-17 halftime deficit, and it did. The Spartans owned a lead late in the fourth quarter, but North Muskegon was able to knot the score up to force the extra stanza.
Chye had a career-best 27 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. His point total was one better than a 26-point outing against Manistee last season.
Perrone finished with 12 points, all in the second half. Kolden Myer chipped in 10 points.
North Muskegon was led by Sam Gallow with 13 points followed by Brandon Rypstra with 11 points.
The Spartans dropped their 59th game in the 143 game series that began in 1936-37.
Central returns to action Monday night in a make-up contest against fellow charter member of the WMC, Shelby.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (56)
Chye 10 2-3 27, Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Perrone 4 3-4 12, VanderHaag 0 2-2 2, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2, Myer 4 2-2 10. Totals: 20 10-13 56.
NORTH MUSKEGON (58)
Rypstra 4 1-4 11, McManus 1 2-2 5, Kurzman 1 0-0 3, C.Young 3 2-2 9, Myers 0 2-2 2, J.Young 3 2-6 9, Gallow 6 1-2 13, Bogue 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 12-20 58.
MC Central;11;6;20;14;5;—;56
NMuskegon;17;11;10;13;7;—;58
3-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Chye 5, Perrone. North Muskegon (6): Rypstra 2, McManus, Kurzman, C.Young, J.Young. Total fouls—Mason County Central 19, North Muskegon 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.