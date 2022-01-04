MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team returned from the Christmas holiday break and suffered a 54-46 West Michigan Conference loss on the road to Oakridge.
The Spartans (1-4, 0-3 WMC) trailed early and tried to come back against the Eagles (4-3, 1-2 WMC).
“We got off to a horrible start. We were down 13-0 to start the game,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It was a real bad start, but, boy did we fight back. They never mailed it in. We were down 18 points at one point.
“(Oakridge) had their starters in right until the end. We had some good play in the second half. I’m proud of the way we finished.”
Central trailed 20-6 after the first quarter and was down, 27-13, at halftime.
The Spartans were led by Will Chye with 19 points followed by Jayden Perrone and Kolden Myer with 10 points apiece. Chye also had seven rebounds and two assists.
Oakridge was paced by Garrett Wever with 21 points followed by Ethan Jozsa with 12 points.
The Spartans still own a 62-46 advantage in the all-time series that began in 1966-67 against Oakridge. Central returns home Friday night for a game against another fellow original charter member of the WMC, Shelby.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (46)
Chye 8 1-2 19, Thurow 1 0-3 3, Perrone 3 3-8 10, Shimel 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Myer 5 0-1 10. Totals: 19 4-14 46.
OAKRIDGE (54)
Delora 4 0-2 9, Wever 8 1-3 21, Jozsa 6 1-2 12, Ruel 3 0-0 7, Maitland 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 2-7 54.
MC Central 6 6 16 18 — 46
Oakridge 20 7 18 9 — 54
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye 2, Thurow, Perrone. Oakridge (6): Delora, Wever 4, Ruel. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, Oakridge 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.