RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team traveled through the snow to Ravenna for a West Michigan Rivers game Thursday night and left with a 70-47 victory against the Bulldogs.

“We played a really good zone. I was proud fo the way they played it,” said Central coach Tim Genson, giving credit to assistants Pat Chye and Parker Wiltshire as they prepared the Spartans in practice while Genson dealt with an illness. “I wasn’t there the last two days, and they played well.”

The Spartans (14-4, 7-2 WMC Rivers) got a season-high out of Jayden Perrone as he scored 35 points, nine points better than his two outputs at North Muskegon and against White Cloud.

“Jayden was just solid,” Genson said of his senior player that also had nine rebounds and four steals.

Tyler Thurow had three steals and five points and Jack VanderHaag had five steals and three points. Will Chye had 12 points and seven rebounds.

“The defense really set the tone with the number of steals we had, and we got out and scored,” Genson said.

Ravenna (6-13, 5-6 WMC Rivers) was led by Carter Schullo with 12 points.

The Spartans took both games in the season series this year and extended the win streak against the Bulldogs to three games. The Spartans won for the 79th time in the 106-game series that began in 1969-70.

Central returns to action Tuesday when they play Ludington at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (70)

Chye 5 0-2 12, T.Thurow 2 1-2 5, B.Thurow 2 0-0 5, Perrone 10 12-13 35, S.Shimel 2 0-0 4, Cole 1 0-1 2, VanderHaag 1 0-0 3, Myer 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 15-20 70.

RAVENNA (47)

Thomas 0 2-6 2, Homoly 1 2-4 4, Poley 2 0-0 5, Mabrito 1 1-4 1, May 4 0-1 8, Forsythe 0 1-2 1, Kooiman 0 1-2 1, Hogan 3 0-0 8, Schullo 5 2-2 12, Young 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-21 47.

MC Central;20;9;23;18;—;70

Ravenna;10;11;13;13;—;47

3-point goals—Mason County Central (7): Chye 2, B.Thurow, Perrone 3, VanderHaag. Ravenna (2): Poley, Mabrito. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Ravenna 13. Fouled out—Ravenna: Humphries. Technical fouls—none.