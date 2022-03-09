MCBAIN — Mason County Central took a 10-point lead into the half, withstood a comeback by Evart in the second half of the MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district at McBain and pulled out a 55-44 victory to earn a berth in the district final on Friday.
Central junior Jayden Perrone was on fire in the first half, scoring 15 of the Spartans’ 24 first half points. Perrone finished the game with a season-high 27 points.
“Jayden, boy, I’ll tell ya, I think best game of his career, 27 points. He was a bulldog tonight. He had 17 rebounds tonight. Landon (Smith), I thought, gave us some good minutes tonight. He got in some foul trouble but stepped up big time tonight,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
The Spartans (7-14) had a defensive stand in the second quarter, as they held the Wildcats to three points while scoring a dozen, taking a 24-14 lead in to halftime.
Evart hit on two 3s to start their scoring in the third and MCC added a bucket, but the lead was cut to six. The Spartans fell silent until 4:27 remaining in the quarter. In that time, Evart scored another six points to tie the game at the 5:19 mark.
When Central started to score again, Landon Smith hit two free throws to regain the lead, 28-26, and went on to score six while the Wildcats could muster just one additional point.
The Spartans, up 34-27 entering the final frame, had a fight on their hands as they were up by as much as 14 in the quarter, but also as close as two. The Wildcats hit a 2-point shot with 2:05 in the game to bring the score to 46-44.
At that point, Central’s Smith hit two free throws off a double bonus to go ahead 48-44. Will Chye added five more points and Perrone added two to finish the game and bring the final score to 55-44.
Chye had 17 points for the Spartans and had three each of rebounds, assists and steals. Zach Draper had 5 rebounds, Kolden Myer had three points and Peronne had four steals.
The Spartans evened the all-times series with Evart at five games apiece, with the series getting underway in 1929-30. Central is 2-1 in playoff games against the Wildcats.
The Spartans move on to the finals of the district and will face off against McBain. The Ramblers defeated LeRoy Pine River, 47-25. The game is at 6 p.m. at McBain High School.
Central is seeking its 21st district championship in school history and fourth in six seasons.
EVART (44)
Albright 1 0-0 2, D.White 6 1-4 13, Darling 5 3-7 13, M.White 2 0-1 4, Calderon 4 0-0 12. Totals: 18 4-12 44.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (55)
Chye 4 8-12 17, Thurow 2 0-2 4, Smith 0 5-8 5, Draper 1 0-1 2, Perrone 11 5-8 27. Totals: 18 18-31 55.
Evart;11;3;13;17;—;44
MC Central;12;12;10;21;—;55
3-point goals—Evart (4): Calderon 4. Mason County Central (1): Chye. Total fouls—Evart 24, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—Evart: M.White, Calderon. Mason County Central—Smith. Technical fouls—none.